By EUOBSERVER

Conservative MEPs Julie Girling and Richard Ashworth announced on Wednesday they have left the European Conservative and Reformists group. A statement posted by Girling said they would remain Tories, but that they could secure the "best possible future" for their voters in the larger European People's Party, a more pro-EU group. In an interview with EUobserver last year, Girling said her views on Brexit had "diverged" from London.