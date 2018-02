By EUOBSERVER

Central and west London is the EU's richest region per capita, according to the latest data published by Eurostat on Wednesday. The area, which covers boroughs like the City of London, Westminster and Kensington, had in 2016 a GDP per capita representing 611 percent of EU average of €29,200 per capita. The poorest region was Severozapaden, in northern Bulgaria, with a GDP/capita representing 29 percent of the EU average.