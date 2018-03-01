Thursday

1st Mar 2018

Ticker

Protests expected over Danish plan to deal with 'ghettos'

By

Protests are expected when Danish prime minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen and seven of his ministers appear for a press conference on Thursday in Mjoelnerparken, a Copenhagen ghetto, to present a new plan to eliminate deprived ghetto areas by the year 2030. The plan includes double punishments for certain crimes in areas defined as 'ghettos', municipalities won't be allowed to move jobless into ghettos and local children must attend daycare.

Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo

The European Commission's most powerful administrator, Martin Selmayr, has revealed the mobile phone numbers of heads of cabinet, including his own, in a vanity shot.

EUobserved

At the court of the EU bubble kings

The elevation of Martin Selmayr to the position of secretary general highlights how far the EU Commission has gone in disconnecting itself from what it is supposed to represent: the general interest.

News in Brief

  1. Polish conservative elected EU parliament's vice president
  2. Schengen and Maastricht treaty sites given EU 'Heritage' status
  3. Tusk to UK: 'do you have a better idea?'
  4. Protests expected over Danish plan to deal with 'ghettos'
  5. CSU wants new election if SPD rejects German grand coalition
  6. Draft agreement reached on equal pay for equal work
  7. Austria lawmakers propose pro-smoking bill
  8. Pesticides put bees at risk, food safety authority warns

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  2. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  6. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  7. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  8. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementEuropean Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  11. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  12. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%

Latest News

  1. EU should end foreign policy vetoes, Germany says
  2. Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo
  3. Leaked EU document says energy efficiency just a 'slogan'
  4. Brexit deal in jeopardy as May refuses EU's Irish option
  5. At the court of the EU bubble kings
  6. Robotics MEP angry at lack of Commission response on AI
  7. Finland plans 'Arctic Corridor' linking China to Europe
  8. What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?