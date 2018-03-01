Thursday

1st Mar 2018

Schengen and Maastricht treaty sites given EU 'Heritage' status

The village of Schengen and the Province building in Maastricht, the Netherlands, have been awarded the European Heritage Label. The European Commission said Thursday that Schengen is "synonymous with free movement in Europe" since agreements were signed there in 1985 and 1990, and that the 1992 Maastricht treaty is "a milestone for European integration". The label rewards sites that "celebrate and symbolise European ideals, values, history and integration."

Slovak PM at risk over journalist murder

A junior party in prime minister Robert Fico's coalition has threatened to walk away unless he takes more drastic action over the killing of a reporter.

EU takes step closer to 'posted workers' deal

Negotiators from the member states, EU Parliament and Commission reached a 'common understanding' to guarantee equal pay for equal work in the EU. They hope to reach a final agreement in June.

Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo

The European Commission's most powerful administrator, Martin Selmayr, has revealed the mobile phone numbers of heads of cabinet, including his own, in a vanity shot.

