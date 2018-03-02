By EUOBSERVER

Catalonia's ousted leader, Carles Puigdemont, has withdrawn his candidacy for president of the region's parliament after months of political wrangling with Madrid. "I will not put myself forward as candidate to be appointed regional president," Puigdemont announced on Thursday from his self-exile in Belgium. Madrid welcomed Puigdemont's move. Pro-secession campaigner, Jordi Sanchez, still held in a Madrid prison on charges of sedition, could appear as an alternative candidate, Reuters reported.