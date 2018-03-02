Friday

2nd Mar 2018

Poll: majority of SPD voters approve new grand coalition

A comfortable 66 percent majority of social democrat (SPD) voters support the creation of another grand coalition with Merkel's conservatives, up 15 points from two weeks ago, according to a poll commissioned by German broadcaster ARD and published on Thursday. The SPD will on Sunday morning (4 March) announce the result of the ballot vote among party members on whether to accept the coalition deal, which may be closer.

German 'GroKo' now in SPD's hands

The result of the Social Democrats members' vote on a new grand coalition with Merkel's Christian Democrats will be known on Sunday. A 'Yes' is expected across Europe.

EU-Turkey migrant deal redundant, rights chief says

Nils Muiznieks, human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe watchdog, said people would no longer cross into Greece from Turkey due to difficulties getting further - regardless of the EU migrant deal with Ankara.

Slovak PM at risk over journalist murder

A junior party in prime minister Robert Fico's coalition has threatened to walk away unless he takes more drastic action over the killing of a reporter.

