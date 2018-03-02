Ticker
Poll: majority of SPD voters approve new grand coalition
By EUOBSERVER
A comfortable 66 percent majority of social democrat (SPD) voters support the creation of another grand coalition with Merkel's conservatives, up 15 points from two weeks ago, according to a poll commissioned by German broadcaster ARD and published on Thursday. The SPD will on Sunday morning (4 March) announce the result of the ballot vote among party members on whether to accept the coalition deal, which may be closer.