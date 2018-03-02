Friday

2nd Mar 2018

Poll: majority of SPD voters approve new grand coalition

By

A comfortable 66 percent majority of social democrat (SPD) voters support the creation of another grand coalition with Merkel's conservatives, up 15 points from two weeks ago, according to a poll commissioned by German broadcaster ARD and published on Thursday. The SPD will on Sunday morning (4 March) announce the result of the ballot vote among party members on whether to accept the coalition deal, which may be closer.

Orban's cohesion funds EU gamble

The Orban regime in Hungary is continuing the same, destructive, campaigns undermining the legitimacy of EU institutions - while at the same time it is one of the largest beneficiaries of EU funding.

German 'GroKo' now in SPD's hands

The result of the Social Democrats members' vote on a new grand coalition with Merkel's Christian Democrats will be known on Sunday. A 'Yes' is expected across Europe.

EU-Turkey migrant deal redundant, rights chief says

Nils Muiznieks, human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe watchdog, said people would no longer cross into Greece from Turkey due to difficulties getting further - regardless of the EU migrant deal with Ankara.

  1. May prepares landmark Brexit speech
  2. Puigdemont ends bid for Catalan presidency
  4. Italians arrested over murder of Slovak journalist
  5. Catalan parliament voices support for Puigdemont
  6. MEPs back Commission's action against Poland
  7. Polish conservative elected EU parliament's vice president
  8. Schengen and Maastricht treaty sites given EU 'Heritage' status

  1. EU investment bank rejects MEPs' plea for VW fraud report
  4. Trade war feared as EU and China to retaliate on US steel
  6. Eastern Europeans shy away from Volkswagen's diesel 'fix'
  7. Failure to reform MEP expenses would hit 2019 elections 'badly'
  8. Slovak PM at risk over journalist murder