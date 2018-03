By EUOBSERVER

Stef Blok, minister of housing in Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte's previous government, will become the Netherlands' minister of foreign affairs, Dutch media reported Monday. He will take over from Halbe Zijlstra, who resigned after lying about attending an event with Vladimir Putin. It will now be up to Blok, who was the least known minister in the previous government, to carry out Rutte's vision for a pragmatic EU.