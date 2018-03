By EUOBSERVER

Matteo Renzi resigned on Monday as leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) after the party's defeat in Sunday's elections. The PD, which led the outgoing government, obtained 18.9 percent of the votes, with no chance to be able to try to form a government. Renzi was due to hold a press conference later Monday, with his spokesman telling dpa he was "not aware" of his boss' resignation plans.