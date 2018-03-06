Tuesday

The EU's REACH regulation on registration of toxic chemicals has worked well since it was adopted in 2006, the European Commission said Monday in a review. The mammoth bill, which replaced some forty separate pieces of legislation, places the burden of proof on companies. However, citizens are not often using their right to know if products contain certain dangerous substances. "Where [this right] is used, companies struggle with its implementation."

EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government

Both the leaders of the populist Five Star Movement and far-right League party claim the position of Italian prime minister, amid renewed eurosceptics remarks while Europe is waiting for a stable government.

Luxembourg backs Austria against Hungarian nuclear plant

Luxembourg threw its support behind Austria in a legal challenge against the Commission in what the two countries see as unfair state subsidies to nuclear plants. They also seek to bring other EU countries aboard.

