EU's 'REACH' toxic chemicals bill working, finds review
By EUOBSERVER
The EU's REACH regulation on registration of toxic chemicals has worked well since it was adopted in 2006, the European Commission said Monday in a review. The mammoth bill, which replaced some forty separate pieces of legislation, places the burden of proof on companies. However, citizens are not often using their right to know if products contain certain dangerous substances. "Where [this right] is used, companies struggle with its implementation."