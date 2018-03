By EUOBSERVER

EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told environment ministers Monday the proposed 30 percent CO2 reduction target for cars by 2030 is ambitious and "above all realistic and enforceable". Some ministers had argued for a higher reduction target. But that would lead to job losses, said Canete. "We have to take into account that the automotive sector employs today more than 12 million people across Europe," he said.