Ticker
Swiss open to arbitration on EU disputes
By EUOBSERVER
Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis announced Monday his government's willlingness to explore having an arbitration panel to settle disputes with the EU, while allowing the EU court to have a say on disputes involving the single market. The new panel would apply to five of the 120 patchwork bilateral accords between Switzerland and the EU: free movement of people, mutual recognition of standards, agricultural products, air transport, and ground transport.