Tuesday

6th Mar 2018

Ticker

Swiss open to arbitration on EU disputes

By

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis announced Monday his government's willlingness to explore having an arbitration panel to settle disputes with the EU, while allowing the EU court to have a say on disputes involving the single market. The new panel would apply to five of the 120 patchwork bilateral accords between Switzerland and the EU: free movement of people, mutual recognition of standards, agricultural products, air transport, and ground transport.

EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government

Both the leaders of the populist Five Star Movement and far-right League party claim the position of Italian prime minister, amid renewed eurosceptics remarks while Europe is waiting for a stable government.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs to visit Slovakia over journalist murder
  2. Leak: EU to support more flexible farm subsidies
  3. Northern Irish party says draft EU Brexit deal 'overreaches'
  4. Catalan MPs to vote on 12 March on region's president
  5. Dutch MPs want EU to shut anti-disinformation site
  6. Slovak PM grasps at Soros conspiracy theory
  8. Malta lowers voting age to 16 years

