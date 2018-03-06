By EUOBSERVER

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico has accused the country's president Andrej Kiska of working with billionaire Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros to destabilise his government and the country. He promulgated the conspiracy theory on Monday after revealing that Kiska met in private with Soros in September. Fico is under growing pressure to resign or reform his government over the handlling of the murder of an investigative journalist.