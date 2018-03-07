By EUOBSERVER

The Catalan parliament will meet 12 March for a debate and a vote to elect the president of the region's government, the assembly's speaker, Roger Torrent, announced Tuesday. On Monday, Torrent said the only candidate was Jordi Sanchez, the leader of the separatist movement, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC). Torrent has been charged with sedition and is in prison since October. He has requested his freedom from Spain's Supreme Tribunal.