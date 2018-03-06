Ticker
Leak: EU to support more flexible farm subsidies
By EUOBSERVER
A draft text which was published by Politico on Tuesday said that EU agriculture ministers would endorse the European Commission's plan to give member states more flexibility in implementing the EU's common agriculture policy. However, the draft paper also said that the ministers would express "concern about a potential fragmentation" of the policy, and that the commission would have to "continue ensuring a truly European common policy".