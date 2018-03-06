Tuesday

A draft text which was published by Politico on Tuesday said that EU agriculture ministers would endorse the European Commission's plan to give member states more flexibility in implementing the EU's common agriculture policy. However, the draft paper also said that the ministers would express "concern about a potential fragmentation" of the policy, and that the commission would have to "continue ensuring a truly European common policy".

Both the leaders of the populist Five Star Movement and far-right League party claim the position of Italian prime minister, amid renewed eurosceptics remarks while Europe is waiting for a stable government.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  2. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  3. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  4. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  5. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  6. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
  7. EUobserverNow Hiring! Sales Associate With 2+ Years Experience
  8. EUobserverNow Hiring! Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience
  9. Dialogue PlatformIslamism and Violence: Understanding Jihad - Thursday 8 March, Brussels
  10. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  11. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries

Latest News

  1. EU prepares retaliation on US steel tariffs
  2. Cleaner air in Bulgaria after EU ruling, commission says
  3. Commission shrugs off jab on EU energy 'slogan'
  4. Northern EU states to minimise euro reform
  5. Eco-cooperation with Russia vital for Baltics despite sanctions
  6. EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government
  7. EU anti-slavery mission in Libya at risk, UN says
  8. Germany still backs new Russia gas pipeline