By EUOBSERVER

A delegation of MEPs is due to travel to Slovakia on Thursday for a fact-finding mission after the killing of journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner. The eight-strong delegation will meet prime minister Robert Fico, ministers, and officials, as well as journalists and anticorruption NGOs. The mission, which was decided last week in the wake of Kuciak's murder, was due to leave on Wednesday but postponed for one day.