Belgium hands out free iodine pills in case of nuclear accident
By EUOBSERVER
Belgium started on Tuesday handing out iodine tablets to its 11 million people, while saying there is no "specific risk" of a nuclear catastrophe. Before only people living within 20km of nuclear sites were entitled to receive the medication free of charge, while now the area of distribution has been increased to 100km. Belgium has seven nuclear reactors. Iodine helps reduce radiation build-up in the thyroid gland.