Belgium hands out free iodine pills in case of nuclear accident

By

Belgium started on Tuesday handing out iodine tablets to its 11 million people, while saying there is no "specific risk" of a nuclear catastrophe. Before only people living within 20km of nuclear sites were entitled to receive the medication free of charge, while now the area of distribution has been increased to 100km. Belgium has seven nuclear reactors. Iodine helps reduce radiation build-up in the thyroid gland.

EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'

A Friends of the Presidency group, set up by the Bulgarian EU presidency, has sifted through the European Commission's proposal to reform Dublin, an EU asylum law that has sparked widespread political tensions and divisions.

The populists may have won, but Italy won't leave the euro

The situation as Rome tries to form a government is turbulent and unpredictable. However, the most extreme eurosceptic policies floated during the election campaign are unlikely to happen - not least due to the precarious state of the Italian banks.

