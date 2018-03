By EUOBSERVER

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, supports having a debate in plenary next week about the appointment of Martin Selmayr as secretary-general of the European Commission. EPP president Manfred Weber has said there will be a debate, a source in the EPP told EUobserver on Wednesday. The EPP is the group to which EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker belongs.