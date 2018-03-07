Ticker
EU offers free trade deal to UK post-Brexit, with zero tariff
By EUOBSERVER
EU council head Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that the only possible model for EU-UK relations after Brexit is a free trade agreement, which should cover services, with a zero tariff on goods, as he unveiled the EU's starting position on the future relations. Tusk proposed cooperation on defence, foreign affairs, terrorism, international crime, research and education. However, he ruled out a "pick and mix" approach to the single market.