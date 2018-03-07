By EUOBSERVER

The Court of Justice of the EU confirmed on Wednesday that two far-right French MEPs, Jean-Marine Le Pen and Bruno Gollnisch, have to repay the European Parliament €320,026 and €275,984 respectively. The parliament demanded the sums in 2016, because the two MEPs could not prove that the money was correctly spent on parliamentary assistants. They appealed, but the court said the parliament's decision was taken according to the rules.