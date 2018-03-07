Ticker
Facebook removes Hungarian minister's migrant video
By EUOBSERVER
Facebook removed a campaign video Wednesday by a senior Hungarian minister, Janos Lazar, in Vienna, in which he attempted to portray "white, Christian" Austrians as living in fear of Muslim immigrants, Bloomberg reported. Lazar used the video to warn voters of casting their ballots for opposition parties in elections next month. Facebook said the video violated principles forbidding comments that attack people based on their racial, ethnic or religious identity.