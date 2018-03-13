By EUOBSERVER

An estimated 40,000 Slovaks participated in an anti-government protest in the capital Bratislava on Friday - thought to be the largest demonstration in the country since the fall of communism. The protest was prompted by the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, and his partner, who had been investigating alleged Slovakian political corruption linked to Italian organised crime. Many protesters called on placards for prime minister Robert Fico to step down.