Journalist murder sparks mass protests in Slovakia

By

An estimated 40,000 Slovaks participated in an anti-government protest in the capital Bratislava on Friday - thought to be the largest demonstration in the country since the fall of communism. The protest was prompted by the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, and his partner, who had been investigating alleged Slovakian political corruption linked to Italian organised crime. Many protesters called on placards for prime minister Robert Fico to step down.

No-deal Brexit could cost €65bn a year

A no-deal Brexit would cost UK and EU firms £58 billion (€65bn) a year, but the cost could be just £31 billion if the UK stayed in a customs union.

Agenda

'Selmayrgate' moves to the EU Parliament This WEEK

As a global trade war looms over the new US steel tariffs, the EU's attention will shift to Strasbourg - where MEPs are expected to debate the Martin Selmayr appointment, trade, Brexit, journalism and the budget.

EU insists on US tariffs exemption

Europe is "an ally, not a threat", the EU Commission says - as the US is poised to impose duties in steel and aluminium. Common action on Chinese steel overcapacity could help diffuse the crisis.

Opinion

No precedents for post-Brexit Irish border

Glib comparisons with the US-Canada border, or municipal boundaries within London, do not stand up to scrutiny - or the reality of an internal Irish border with 275 crossing points in a land beset by 30 years of armed conflict.

Stakeholders' Highlights

