By EUOBSERVER

French arms exports increased 27 percent in the 2008 to 2017 period making it the world's third-largest exporter according to figures out by Swedish think tank Sipri. Germany's overall sales fell by 14 percent in the same period, but its exports to the Middle East more than doubled. The report said violent conflict and human rights abuses in the region had prompted "political debate" on restricting sales in future.