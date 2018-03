By EUOBSERVER

The EU extended for six months on Monday sanctions against 150 Russian individuals and 38 Russian entities over the annexation of Crimea and Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014. The measures, which include asset freezes and travel restrictions, will run until September. They come in addition to restrictions on economic relations with Crimea and Sevastopol, running until June; and economic sanctions on several Russia economic sectors, which run until July.