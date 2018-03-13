By EUOBSERVER

The killers of Jan Kuciak, a Slovak journalist investigating mafia embezzlement of EU funds, likely found out what he was working on and where he lived from an official who leaked the information after handling one of Kuciak's freedom-of-information requests, according to research by Actualny.sk, a Slovak website where he worked. "The information was leaked by the police, prosecutors, courts, or office workers," Marek Vagovic, Kuciak's former editor, said Monday.