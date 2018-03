By EUOBSERVER

Germany's biggest industry lobby, Bundesverbands der Industrie (BDI), is set to table a position paper on Brexit on Tuesday, urging the European Union to agree a customs union with Britain after Brexit. A mere free trade agreement, as previously sought by Brussels and London, would not be enough for the companies, BDI chief executive Joachim Lang, told German daily FAZ. Britain is the second-biggest export market for German cars.