By EUOBSERVER

The Central European University (CEU) in Budapest plans to open a satellite campus in Vienna, reports Al-Jazeera. Funded by American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, known to support refugees, Roma, and the European Union, the existing university is under pressure from prime minister Viktor Orban and not been permitted to continue operations in Hungary. Vienna's mayor Michael Haupl would however welcome it, saying "CEU offers the opportunity of the century".