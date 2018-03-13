Ticker
Denmark on course for historic lock-out of state employees
By EUOBSERVER
Denmark is on course for its worst industrial disruption for decades, as the Liberal-led government plans to send more than 400,000 state employees home without pay from 10 April. Danish municipalities followed up on Monday, announcing a lock-out of additionally 250,000 employees in reaction to unions' demand for better pay and working conditions. Schools and daycare institutions will close, no trains will be running, and government departments shut.