By EUOBSERVER

Members of the European Parliament once again gave indirect support to giving fast-track status to a list of energy projects which include fossil fuel projects. An attempt to veto the so-called 'Projects of Common Interest' (PCI) list failed on Wednesday, with only 177 MEPs supporting a veto, and 485 rejecting it. A previous veto attempt in the parliament's energy committee by MEPs concerned about climate change also failed.