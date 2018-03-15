Ticker
Auditors: EU farm 'simplification' made subsidies more complex
By EUOBSERVER
The 2013 reform of the EU's common agriculture policy made the farmers' subsidy scheme more complex, the European Court of Auditors said in a report on Thursday. The aim was simplification, but instead exemptions led to increased burden on national administrations, it said. The European Commission said in a response its original reform proposal was "more straightforward", but the policy was made more complex after political negotiations with member states.