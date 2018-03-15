Ticker
US, Germany, France condemn 'assault on UK sovereignty'
By EUOBSERVER
The US, Germany and France, in a joint statement with the UK, said Thursday the nerve gas attack on an ex-Russian spy was an "assault on UK sovereignty," and they "share the UK assessment there is no plausible alternative explanation" than Russia's responsibility. They called on Moscow to "live up to its responsibilities" as a UN security council member and provide "full and complete disclosure" of its nerve gas programme.