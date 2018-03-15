By EUOBSERVER

Slovakia's deputy prime minister, Peter Pellegrini from the Socialist Party, was tasked on Thursday by president Andrej Kiska to try to form a new government after the resignation of Robert Fico. Fico quit on Wednesday evening, after one of his coalition partner, the Hid-Most party, called for new elections. The government crisis follows the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner, amid mass public demonstrations against corruption.