Ticker
Slovak deputy PM asked to form new government
By EUOBSERVER
Slovakia's deputy prime minister, Peter Pellegrini from the Socialist Party, was tasked on Thursday by president Andrej Kiska to try to form a new government after the resignation of Robert Fico. Fico quit on Wednesday evening, after one of his coalition partner, the Hid-Most party, called for new elections. The government crisis follows the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner, amid mass public demonstrations against corruption.