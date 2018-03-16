Ticker
Google accused of paying academics backing its policies
By EUOBSERVER
Google has paid tens of millions of euros to develop an influential network of friendly European academics, a report from Campaign for Accountability (CfA) said on Friday. "Google's academic influence programme in Europe has gone beyond funding existing academic institutions, as it does in the US," it said. "Europe is both a key market for Google, and the most organised and effective source of opposition to Google's expansion plans".