By EUOBSERVER

Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica from its platform on Friday after 28-year-old whistleblower, Christopher Wylie, revealed to the Observer and New York Times how the company harvested personal information of 50 million Facebook users to build a system that could profile individual US voters, in order to target them with personalised political advertisements. Cambridge Analytica also helped the winning Brexit campaign. Facebook knew data had been collected as early as 2015.