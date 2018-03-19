Monday

Seehofer: EU 'patronising' eastern states on migration

By

In a follow-up to last week's declaration that "Islam does not belong to Germany", Germany's new interior minister drew fire from across the political spectrum again on Sunday when criticising the European Commission for a counterproductive "moralising" tone towards eastern European states refusing to take in asylum seekers under an EU-wide quota system. Seehofer, a former Bavarian premier, earlier criticised Merkel for her handling of the 2015 migration crisis.

Russia poisoning is not EU concern, Germany says

Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister has described Russia as a "difficult partner", but said the UK poisoning was a "bilateral" issue, indicating that Britain can count on little support from the EU.

Brexit and trade will top This WEEK

A crucial EU summit will decide whether to give a green light to the Brexit transition period, while the EU is also fighting to get exemptions from the new US steel and aluminium tariffs.

Opinion

Four years on – but we will not forget illegally-occupied Crimea

Together with many other partners, including the United States, Canada and Norway, the European Union has implemented a policy of non-recognition and sanctions regimes, targeting people and entities that have promoted Russia's illegal annexation.

