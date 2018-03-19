By EUOBSERVER

In a follow-up to last week's declaration that "Islam does not belong to Germany", Germany's new interior minister drew fire from across the political spectrum again on Sunday when criticising the European Commission for a counterproductive "moralising" tone towards eastern European states refusing to take in asylum seekers under an EU-wide quota system. Seehofer, a former Bavarian premier, earlier criticised Merkel for her handling of the 2015 migration crisis.