Europe's car industry is "increasingly nervous" about Brexit, secretary-general Erik Jonnaert of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (Acea) said on Monday. He presented an Acea position paper, which called for continued mutual recognition of regulatory certificates called 'type approvals', as well as a longer transitional period. But he noted that "everybody will be losing". "We need to prepare for the worst-case scenario," added Acea trade director Jonathan O'Riordan.

Interview

Selmayr case symptomatic, warns EU novel author

The controversy over the new EU Commission top civil servant is revealing of what is wrong with EU institutions and how they are blocked by national governments, says award-winning Austrian novelist Robert Menasse.

Agenda

Brexit and trade will top This WEEK

A crucial EU summit will decide whether to give a green light to the Brexit transition period, while the EU is also fighting to get exemptions from the new US steel and aluminium tariffs.

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

