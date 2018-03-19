By EUOBSERVER

Europe's car industry is "increasingly nervous" about Brexit, secretary-general Erik Jonnaert of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (Acea) said on Monday. He presented an Acea position paper, which called for continued mutual recognition of regulatory certificates called 'type approvals', as well as a longer transitional period. But he noted that "everybody will be losing". "We need to prepare for the worst-case scenario," added Acea trade director Jonathan O'Riordan.