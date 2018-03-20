By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel sees "no reasons" to punish her predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, for holding top posts in Russian companies, her spokesman Steffen Seibert told press in Brussels on Monday, according to Deutsche Welle. "It's his [Schroeder's] decision, but politically it's a disaster," commented Anders Rasmussen in Brussels, a former Danish PM and Nato secretary general now advising Ukraine's president Petro Poroshenko.