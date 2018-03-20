Ticker
EU tries to find common candidate for top UN food job
By EUOBSERVER
EU agriculture ministers agreed a process on Monday (19 March) to determine their common candidate for the post of director-general at the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Member states are invited to put forward their candidate before 2 May. The single EU candidate will then be selected in the margins of a ministerial agriculture meeting in June. In the past, multiple Europeans ran against each other.