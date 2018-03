By EUOBSERVER

German MEP Udo Bullmann was on Tuesday evening elected the new president of the S&D group in the European Parliament, following Gianni Pittella, who gave up his seat in the parliament when elected a member of the Italian senate in March. The 61-year old university lecturer has been a member of the European Parliament since 1999 and will be heading the assembly's second largest political group, with 188 members.