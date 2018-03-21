By EUOBSERVER

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was Tuesday taken into police custody for questioning over allegations that he received funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 presidential campaign. French investigative newspaper Mediapart reported in November 2016 how three suitcases stuffed with €5m in notes had been handed over to Sarkozy and Claude Gueant, his chief of staff. Sarkozy has denied wrongdoing in the case.