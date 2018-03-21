Wednesday

Sarkozy held for questioning on Gaddafi funding

By

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was Tuesday taken into police custody for questioning over allegations that he received funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 presidential campaign. French investigative newspaper Mediapart reported in November 2016 how three suitcases stuffed with €5m in notes had been handed over to Sarkozy and Claude Gueant, his chief of staff. Sarkozy has denied wrongdoing in the case.

Whistleblower fears for life as US arrest Malta bank chair

US authorities have arrested the chair of the Maltese-registered Pilatus Bank for tax evasion. The bank facilitated political corruption in Malta but its whistleblower is now facing jail in Malta and fears for her life.

US yet to push on Nord Stream 2 sanctions

Washington would still like to block a planned gas pipeline between Russia and Germany but is not yet considering hitting companies involved in the project.

EU mulls coercion to get refugee kids' fingerprints

EU policy and law makers are ironing out final details of a legislative reform on collecting the fingerprints of asylum seekers and refugees, known as Eurodac. The latest plan includes possibly using coercion against minors, which one MEP calls "violence".

News in Brief

  1. Separatist activist renounces Catalonia leadership candidacy
  2. EU puts conditions on Bayer-Monsanto merger
  3. Hard Brexit would hit poorer Irish households hardest
  4. Finland hosts secretive North Korean talks
  5. EU to unveil 3% tax on digital giants
  6. German elected S&D leader in European Parliament
  7. Germany: nearly €350m child benefit goes abroad
  8. Norway's far-right doubles support as minister resigns

