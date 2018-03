By EUOBSERVER

A hard Brexit would increase the cost of living in Ireland by 2 to 3.1 percent, or €892-€1,360 per household, a study from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) showed. Costs would affect lower-income households most. Following a hard Brexit, prices of bread and cereals could rise by up to 30 percent, while milk, cheese and eggs prices could increase by 46 percent.