Ticker
44 leaders sign up for Africa free trade area deal
By EUOBSERVER
Leaders of 44 African countries on Wednesday signed the African Continental Free Trade Area to gradually phase out taxes on trade between African nations. Currently only 16 percent of Africa's trade takes place between countries on the continent, but it could jump to more than 50 percent if all 55 African nations join, the African leaders hope. However, two of Africa's biggest economies, Nigeria and South Africa, have not signed.