By EUOBSERVER

Antti Herlin, one of Finland's few billionaires, received last year €400,000 in agricultural EU subsidies, according to figures from the Agency for Rural Affairs (Mavi) on Wednesday, reported by Yle. In total €1.99bn were paid in agricultural and rural development subsidies to 60,000 entities in Finland last year. According to the agency about a third of a Finnish farm's profit is made up by subsidies.