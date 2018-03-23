Ticker
EU leaders condemn Turkey for illegal actions in Aegean Sea
By EUOBSERVER
EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday unanimously condemned Turkey's "illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea" and underlined its "full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece". The text agreed at the summit "urgently calls on Turkey" to respect "the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources". It comes after Turkish warships were ordered to prevent gas drilling commissioned by Cyprus's government.