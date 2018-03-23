Friday

EU leaders condemn Turkey for illegal actions in Aegean Sea

By

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday unanimously condemned Turkey's "illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea" and underlined its "full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece". The text agreed at the summit "urgently calls on Turkey" to respect "the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources". It comes after Turkish warships were ordered to prevent gas drilling commissioned by Cyprus's government.

Commission sticks to its line on Barroso case

In a letter to a coalition of transparency NGOs, the EU executive has repeated that a meeting between its former boss - now working for Goldman Sachs - and the current vice president was "fully in line" with the rules.

EU rejects US trade 'gun to the head'

EU leaders demanded a permanent exemption from US tariffs on steel and aluminium - and ruled out any bilateral trade talks within the 1 May deadline set by Donald Trump.

Tariffs and Turkey will top This WEEK

The EU will maintain pressure on the US to resolve a tariff dispute. On Monday, European Commission president Juncker, along council president Tusk, will discuss relations with Turkey's president Erdogan. Additional national measures against Russia are also expected.

