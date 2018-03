By EUOBSERVER

The European summit on Thursday officially appointed Spain's economy minister, Luis de Guindos, as vice president of the European Central Bank for a non-renewable 8-year term, starting 1 June. Next year, the position of ECB president will also be open, when Italy's Mario Draghi ends his mandate in November 2019. With a Spanish vice president at the ECB, many now expect that the presidential seat will go to a northerner.