By EUOBSERVER

France's deficit was 2.6 percent of GDP in 2017, compared to 3.4 percent in 2016, the French statistics office said Monday. It is the first time since 2007 that the deficit is under the three percent target required by EU rules. France, along with Spain, is one of the two EU countries still under an excessive deficit procedure and 2017 was the last deadline to avoid a sanction procedure.