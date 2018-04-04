Wednesday

Romania set to prosecute ex-president over 1989 bloodshed

Romanian prosecutors on Monday requested permission from president Klaus Iohannis to prosecute former president Ion Iliescu and ex-prime minister Petre Roman for "crimes against humanity" during the deadly aftermath of the country's 1989 revolution, AFP reported. The move is part of a series of investigations into those responsible for the bloodshed before and after the death of communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in December 1989 during which 1,104 people died.

Western Balkans summit imperilled over Kosovo

While Bulgaria aims to have all 28 EU countries in Sofia in May to give a boost to EU accession of the Western Balkans, some EU countries want to make sure their reservations about Kosovo are noted.

Car lobby uses Brexit to dispute CO2 targets

The lobby group for European car manufacturers has said that if UK sales data is not counted when calculating CO2 emissions, the target should be reviewed. The commission has refused to comment.

Free movement threatened if European arrest warrant abused

Selecting in which country to execute a European Arrest Warrant - as Spain appears to have done in the Puigdemont case - sets worrying precedents as EU states such as Poland and Hungary diverge from the rule of law.

Securing 'rule of law' with economic power

Current negotiations on the next seven-year spending plan may be the last opportunity for the EU to use its economic muscle to preserve its values.

  1. Dutch green group threatens to sue Shell over climate change
  2. EU: youth unemployment still 'unacceptably high'
  3. Frontex needs 100,000 men, says German minister
  4. Trump praises Baltic leaders, criticises Germany, on Nato
  5. Italy's president starts talks over new government
  6. Facebook will not apply EU privacy rules globally
  7. UK delays post-Brexit passport contract
  8. Netherlands to push for EU-level 'Magnitsky Act'

