By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Monday said it would provide funding of €180m for aid projects in Greece to help get refugees out of camps and to provide them with regular cash assistance. Humanitarian aid commissioner Christos Stylianides announced the move when he met with Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens. The cash is planned to reach 45,000 people, while 27,000 homes will be rented by 2018.